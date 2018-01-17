× Sub-zero temps/wind chills across NE Illinois/NW Indiana today

Temperatures are in the single-digits above and below zero this Wednesday morning area-wide a light west to southwest wind supporting very cold wind chills ranging from near zero close-in to nearly 20-degrees below zero farther inland to the west and south.

Just before sunrise coldest local airport temperature and wind chill was at Rochelle (-6 temperature and -20-wind chill) with far west and south locations Rockford, DeKalb, Aurora, Peru-Ottawa, Morris and Kankakee not far behind.

Bundle-up and protect your face, ears and hands if you’re outside for any length of time this morning. Note the temps/wind chills on the maps below.

We are positioned in the northern portion of a cold high pressure air mass that has traversed to our south – centering over Oklahoma and the southern plains. this cold air along with the fresh 3 to 6-inch snow cover, and only scattered clouds has allowed maximum radiational heat loss.

Metro-area temperatures…

Metro-area wind chills…