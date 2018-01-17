Style Files: Camouflage makeup for skin discolorations and tattoos

Make Up First ® School for Makeup Artistry
Tips:
- Sanitation is high priority when working on a clinical application; sanitize hands, the tools being used and the products.
- Step one: Select a foundation that matches the surrounding skin tone; the foundation must be WATERPROOF and LONG LASTING.
- If using more than one color, keep it simple, and stay within the same product line to ensure compatibility of products.
- Use a powder puff, loaded with translucent setting powder in between each layer and finish with an alcohol-based setting spray.
- When covering a tattoo, we use color theory to neutralize the ink, and then add the foundation, powder and setting spray.