× 14 students hospitalized after possibly eating laced candy in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Several students have fallen ill at a Humboldt Park elementary school due after possibly consuming candy laced with an unknown substance, Chicago police confirm.

Fourteen students were transported to area hospitals. They all attend James Russell Lowell Elementary School in the 3300 block of West Hirsch Street.

All the students are reported to be in good condition.

Level 1 Hazmat at 3320 W. Hirsch has been secured. 14 patients total transported to area hospitals. 4 to Stroger; 4 to Norwegian; 4 to St. Mary; 2 to West Sub. – all Green — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 17, 2018

Chicago Public Schools released the following statement:

“School officials contacted 911 in response to concerns that a group of students may have ingested an unknown substance earlier this morning. Emergency services providers responded promptly, and a review of the situation is underway.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.