Police seek suspect in suburban break-ins; Ask residents to check footage

ELMHURST, Ill. – Suburban police are searching for a suspect in at least two break-ins.

Police in Elmhurst were investigating at a home in the 300 block of River Glen Tuesday evening. Frank, the home owner, was home at the time and just sitting down to dinner.

“We thought something just fell or something like that, but my wife noticed that the screen window was up so she thought there must have been someone there. She came to the front of the house and saw a black SUV leaving our driveway, zooming off,” he says.

Nothing was taken during that attempted.

A short time later, police were called to the 500 block of Third St.

“Residents inside the house (were) coming up the stairs there (and saw) a subject standing in their foyer holding a gun,” Elmhurst Police Cmdr. Steve Wright said. “They then ran to other parts of the house and he then left.”

Police believe the burglar came in the house thru an open patio door.

The suspect is described only as 5’ 9, with a slender build, wearing a dark hoodie driving a dark colored SUV. ​

Police believe both incidents are connected and maybe part of a broader string of incidents happening in neighboring communities.

Authorities are once again pleading with people to lock their doors and windows. They are asking anyone that has surveillance video of the area to contact them.