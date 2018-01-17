× Not clowning around: Studio audience TV returns to WGN with ‘People’

CHICAGO — Not since 2001, when The Bozo Show was wrapping up it’s 40-year run, has WGN-TV’s famed Bradley Place studios seen a regularly scheduled television show featuring a studio audience. Starting this Saturday night, echoes of laughter and applause will once again echo through the hallways of WGN, with the premiere of Man of the People, Pat Tomasulo’s new show produced by WGN News. The show, taped in front of a studio audience, is a topical comedy show that will have Pat Tomasulo breaking down the week in news, current events and pop culture through a common sense perspective to the “everyman viewer.”

“It’s going to be the greatest, local, weekly, late night television show in history,” jokes Tomasulo. In as much serious that he can muster, Pat says that in years of doing bits for WGN Morning News, from the now-famous “I’m Tom Freakin’ Skilling” moment to his viral take on the Olympics seen round-the-world, he has honed what he calls a very “common sense perspective” that is present throughout his comedy. One of the few bits that will carry over from WGN Morning News is his “Voice of Reason” segment where he takes on a subject and begs society to come to its collective senses. The topics range from replying all on e-mail to the world of online dating. While the show will not have guests as a regular occurrence, when an opportunity to have some fun or do a bit presents itself, guests will appear. In fact, says Pat, “our very first show will feature a Chicago television luminary.”

To help pull off the endeavor, WGN hired TV veteran Doug Karo to be the executive producer of the show. Karo has served as executive producer and showrunner for shows on TBS, truTV, SYFY, and Comedy Central. One of Chicago’s Very Own, Karo is a native of Elmhurst and graduated from Columbia College. Says Doug, “it’s great to be back in Chicago, working in such a legendary building as WGN-TV, working with such a great talent as Pat, and producing what we hope will be a fun and funny show.”

The show tapes Friday afternoons, and will air the very next night at 10:00 on WGN. Tickets to come and see the show are free, and can be booked at manofthepeople.com/tickets.

Man of the People will air every Saturday night at 10pm starting this Saturday, with a few “special times” at 10:30 and 11 due to WGN Sports commitments. You can follow Pat on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Complete shows as well as comedy bits will be posted to the Man of the People You Tube channel.