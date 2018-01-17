Midday Fix: Mocktails from River Roast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ken Pritz, Beverage Director, River Roast

River Roast

315 N. LaSalle St. Chicago, Il 60654

312-822-0100

http://riverroastchicago.com

Events:

* Enjoy a Classic Sunday Supper at River Roast each Sunday from 5-9pm! Prime Rib carved table side with traditional sides. Order a 16oz for $48 or a 24oz for $65. It's a feast for the entire table!

*Don’t miss the Roast of the Month – this month we’re featuring Beef Osso Bucco riverand next month is the Big Short Rib

*Our Brews & Blues Brunch features Chicago's finest Blues musicians performing live from 12PM-3PM.

*After Work Set– Thursdays,5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

*Happy Hour – Mon – Fri 3 – 5 p.m.

All Mocktail selections:

GET SMASHED - lemon, sage, ginger, hibiscus, local honey soda

ANCHO GRANDMA’S HOT CHOCOLATE - TCHO drinking chocolate, cacao, ancho chile tea, cayenne

BLACK MIRROR - chocolate city nitro cold brew, OF syrup, oleo saccharum, local tonic

COSMO COBBLER - orange, lime, cranberry shrub, orgeat, charged H20 *contains almond

SASPARILLA SLING - root beer essence, tonic syrup, molasses, maple local soda

CHOCOLATE CITY NITRO COLD BREW - Dark Matter, Chicago IL ($5)

Recipes:

GET SMASHED

3 Lemon Wedges

5 Sprigs Sage

¼ oz Ginger Shrub

¼ oz Hibiscus Syrup

Muddle Ingredients, add:

2 oz Seasons Ginger Demi-Sec

Technique: Muddle and Build

Glassware: Collins

Ice: Cobbled

Garnish: Fresh Sage, Orchid, Lemon Peel

BLACK MIRROR:

2 oz Chocolate City Cold Brew

½ oz 18.21 OF Tonic Syrup

½ oz Oleo Saccharum

1 ½ oz Season’s Bitter Lemon Tonic

Technique: Shake and Strain, top with Tonic

Glassware: Coupe

Ice: None

Garnish: Really Crazy Lemon Peel