Midday Fix: Mocktails from River Roast

River Roast
315 N. LaSalle St. Chicago, Il 60654
312-822-0100
Events:
* Enjoy a Classic Sunday Supper at River Roast each Sunday from 5-9pm! Prime Rib carved table side with traditional sides. Order a 16oz for $48 or a 24oz for $65. It's a feast for the entire table!
*Don’t miss the Roast of the Month – this month we’re featuring Beef Osso Bucco riverand next month is the Big Short Rib
*Our Brews & Blues Brunch features Chicago's finest Blues musicians performing live from 12PM-3PM.
*After Work Set– Thursdays,5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
*Happy Hour – Mon – Fri 3 – 5 p.m.
All Mocktail selections:
GET SMASHED - lemon, sage, ginger, hibiscus, local honey soda
ANCHO GRANDMA’S HOT CHOCOLATE - TCHO drinking chocolate, cacao, ancho chile tea, cayenne
BLACK MIRROR - chocolate city nitro cold brew, OF syrup, oleo saccharum, local tonic
COSMO COBBLER - orange, lime, cranberry shrub, orgeat, charged H20 *contains almond
SASPARILLA SLING - root beer essence, tonic syrup, molasses, maple local soda
CHOCOLATE CITY NITRO COLD BREW - Dark Matter, Chicago IL ($5)
Recipes:
GET SMASHED
3 Lemon Wedges
5 Sprigs Sage
¼ oz Ginger Shrub
¼ oz Hibiscus Syrup
Muddle Ingredients, add:
2 oz Seasons Ginger Demi-Sec
Technique: Muddle and Build
Glassware: Collins
Ice: Cobbled
Garnish: Fresh Sage, Orchid, Lemon Peel
BLACK MIRROR:
2 oz Chocolate City Cold Brew
½ oz 18.21 OF Tonic Syrup
½ oz Oleo Saccharum
1 ½ oz Season’s Bitter Lemon Tonic
Technique: Shake and Strain, top with Tonic
Glassware: Coupe
Ice: None
Garnish: Really Crazy Lemon Peel