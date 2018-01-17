Greg Gabriel discusses the Bears’ future under Matt Nagy on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been eight days since the Bears made their decision on the 16th head coach in franchise history.

For the most part, the reviews of Matt Nagy have been positive, especially with his offensive success in Kansas City in 2017. Now that his staff is continuing to take shape, some are beginning to envision what the new coach might be able to do in 2018. On top of that, the questions about possible free agent acquisitions has started as well.

Former Bears Director of Player Scouting Greg Gabriel discussed a number of these possibilities on Wednesday's Sports Feed. The Pro Football Weekly and 670 The Score talked with Jarrett Payton about Nagy, the staff, and some of the players the Bears can build around heading to the future.

