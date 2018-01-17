Couple lucky to be alive after firewood log crashes through windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - An Oklahoma couple is still in shock after they survived a piece of firewood that flew through their windshield on I-35.

The piece of wood was left sitting in the left lane when the car in front of them ran over it, flipping it back towards their Ford hatchback, according to KFOR.

"It just kind of flipped up and then hit the hood, and then bounced through the windshield," said Miranda Huff, who was in the passenger seat while her husband, Ian, drove.

The wood lodged in the windshield and crushed Ian's hand as he gripped the steering wheel.

"He didn’t make any noise, he didn’t scream or overcorrect, he was so calm, he was so great," Miranda told KFOR. "I`m thankful it hit the hood because it obviously slowed the velocity of the log down before it came through the window."

It's a nightmare many imagine driving behind a vehicle hauling a heavy load. Miranda said she knows it could have been worse.

"I try personally not to think about it or talk about it a lot, but I mean, if it had been an inch this way, or an inch that way, or a little higher, would the dashboard not have caught it and wedged it?" Miranda said.

Now, she's hoping those who hear their story will take heed next time they're hauling something, on a big rig or just a pickup truck, in the future.

"You just never know what could happen or how the wind could catch something," she said.