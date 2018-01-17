× Co-worker of victim attempted to drive over gunman in murder-suicide, police say

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Suburban police have released more details in the murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead earlier this month.

Lake Forest police say a co-worker of the victim tried to run down the shooter with his SUV.

Claire Vanlandingham, 27, was shot to death outside her apartment near 620 N. Western Ave. on January 3rd. Investigators say her ex-boyfriend Ryan Zike was responsible.

A co-worker of Vanlandingham’s had arrived to take her to work and police say he saw the shooting and feared for his own life. He then attempt to ram Zike with his SUV.

Zike shot himself in the head before that could happen.