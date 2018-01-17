× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Golden State

* After winning at Cleveland on Monday, 118-108, the Warriors have now won their last 13 games away from home, just three shy of the longest road winning streak in NBA history (Lakers, 16 straight in 1971-72). A victory on Wednesday would match the longest road winning streak in Warriors history (10/30/2015 – 12/11/2015).

* The Bulls have won three straight to improve to 14-7 since December 8. For the team with the worst record in the NBA entering that date (3-20, .130), Chicago’s .667 winning percentage since December 8 is the sixth best in the league over that span.

* When Golden State routed the Bulls in November, 143-94, it represented the Warriors’ fourth-largest margin of victory in franchise history. It also was Chicago’s third-largest margin of defeat ever. Golden State’s 143 points were the most either team had ever scored in the all-time series.

* Stephen Curry has made at least one three-pointer in each of his last 51 games, tying James Harden for the longest active streaks in the league. It’s the fourth time in Curry’s career that he’s connected from beyond the arc in at least 50 consecutive games.

* Since returning from his strained calf, Kevin Durant has drained at least 55 percent of his field goals in all four games, matching the longest streak of his career (minimum10 FGA). He’s also scored at least 15 points in each of his last 40 games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

* Zach LaVine has hit five of eight three-pointers while averaging 16.0 points over his first two games with the Bulls. Entering Wednesday, LaVine’s career average of 18.1 points per game against the Warriors is his highest versus any opponent. And of LaVine’s six 30-point games in his career, two have come against Golden State.