Bastian Schweinsteiger will return to the Chicago Fire in 2018

CHICAGO – Last spring, it was his signing that signaled the start of a new era of Major League Soccer in the Windy City. Now Bastian Schweinsteiger is going to get another chance to show his skills to Chicago’s soccer fanbase.

The German star will be back with the Fire for the 2018 season after the team re-signed the midfielder to a one year contract as the franchise’s Designated Player.

“I am very happy to re-sign with the Chicago Fire, and to continue what we started in 2017,” Schweinsteiger said in a statement released by the team late Wednesday night. “Last year was a special moment for my career, but it felt incomplete without a trophy. But I am sure we can create another memorable season with the support of our great fans.

“I love this city, this sport, and winning, so I look forward to another season with the Fire as we progress to hopefully another level of success.”

He already helped the franchise do so last year as they group broke through for their first playoff season in five years. Good enough at times to sit at the top of the MLS Standings, the Fire finished third in the Eastern Conference with 55 points, their second-most in franchise history.

Schweinsteiger played in 24 games, scoring three goals while also netting three assists. The midfielder had the game-winning goals against New England on April 15th and Montreal on September 2nd.