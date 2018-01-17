Around Town checks out the Black Creativity Program at MSI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anchored by the Museum’s nationally recognized education programs called the Welcome to Science Initiative, Black Creativity reaches tens of thousands of students, their teachers and families in underserved Chicago neighborhoods each year with a wide range of targeted, culturally relevant science education programming. The program has four main goals:

Provide exposure for African-American youth to careers, educational pathways and other opportunities in science, technology, engineering and medicine.

Highlight and recognize the contributions and activities of African-American youth in science, technology, engineering and medicine.

Increase access to MSI and its resources to African-American students and families.

Showcase African Americans and their contributions, past and current, to the fields of science, technology, engineering and medicine.

Museum of Science & Industry: 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Black Creativity Program: Runs through February 21

Illinois resident free days: January 16-18, 22-25, 29-31; February 1, 5-8, 12-15, 20-22, 26-27

msichicago.org