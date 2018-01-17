Around Town checks out Players Sport & Social Group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founded in 1992, Players Sport & Social Group has grown into one of the largest and best providers of adult recreational sports leagues, tournaments and social events in Chicago! With over 55,000 players who get some action with them each year, Players Sport & Social Group offers something for individuals & teams of all skill levels. In the last 5 years, Players Sport & Social Group has experienced over 100% growth which they credit to running exceptional leagues at the best facilities in the city.

You can check out their leagues in Basketball, Bags, Bowling, Beach & Indoor Volleyball, Dodgeball, Flag Football, Kickball, Indoor & Outdoor Soccer and Softball to see which league would work best for you or your team. They also host lots of great tournaments throughout the year, including The Beach Slap Volleyball Tournament & Party, The BIG DIG Beach Volleyball Tournament, Concert & Party, The Mother Kicker Kickball Tournament & Party among several others.

