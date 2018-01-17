Archdiocese to close 5 Chicago area Catholic schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The Archdiocese of Chicago said it will close five schools at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year.

The deadline for making the five schools financially solvent was Monday. Four of the schools closing are in the suburbs and one of them is in the city.

The five schools closing in June are St. Cyprian School in River Grove, Holy Cross School in Deerfield, Incarnation School in Palos Heights, St. Michael School in Chicago and Our Lady of the Ridge School in Chicago Ridge.

The schools like St. Cyprian had low enrollment. The school only had 138 students which caused a strain on the school’s finances. They couldn’t raise the additional money so St. Cyprian and the others cannot cover the operating costs and are running in the red.

St. Cyprian will now merge with St. Celestine in Elmwood Park. A meeting Wednesday night laid out the plan.

There are other schools that are in jeopardy as well. Parents and parishioners of St. William in Chicago know they have a lot of work ahead of them in order to stay open.

In a letter to Incarnation School, the superintendent of schools in the Chicago Archdiocese commended the dedication of the leaders, faculty and staff and their tireless efforts to keep incarnation open.

The merger between St. Celestine and St. Cyprian will begin in July.