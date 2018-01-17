× 2nd lawsuit filed claiming sexual abuse at Elgin Mental Health Center

ELGIN, Ill. — A second lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by another former patient at the Elgin Mental Health Center claiming he, too, was sexually abused by a social worker there.

The charges follow similar ones from November that claim Benhadin Hurt, a 24-year-old Aurora man was kept at the center much longer than needed, so that the sexual abuse could continue with the man.

Hurt, who was schizophrenia, was sent to the Elgin Mental Health Center after pleading guilty by reason of insanity to assaulting a police officer.

Hurt and now a second patient there allege a social worker forced them to have sex with her during their time there.

Two doctors have also been named in the first suit claiming they knew what was going on but looked the other way.

The attorneys say the conduct is part of long time systemic abuse at the facility. The attorneys say the social worker was fired after the allegations came to light.

The attorneys also claim the same social worker was having sex with a convicted child molester there, Angelo Rotunno, and actually helped him escape and is still on the run.

The Illinois State Police already are investigating Hurt’s claims, and attorneys say they should now widen their probe to include these new developments.

