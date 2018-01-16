× Winter Weather Advisory for additional close-in lake-effect snow accumulations today

CHICAGO — Winter Weather Advisories (purple-shaded areas on the highlighted map) in effect, as Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois may experience an additional 1 to 3-inch snowfall this Tuesday morning with the snow rotating southeast into Lake County Indiana and continuing this afternoon and evening.

A Winter Storm Watch (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map) for 6-inches or more snow remains in effect for Porter County, Indiana, east and north into Lower Michigan today and tonight into Wednesday morning. Travel will be slow with roads/highways close-in around the lake snow-covered and slick.

Convergence over southern Lake Michigan associated with slowly departing low pressure will continue to generate lake-effect snow showers around the south end of Lake Michigan for the next 24 to 36 hours (see Regional weather radar depiction map below). The counter-clockwise rotating area of snow will slowly pull off to the east, accumulations probably ending early this afternoon in northeast Illinois and later in northwest Indiana tonight.

Sub-zero wind chills will exist area-wide this morning with single-digit temperatures combining with a west to northwest winds to create wind chills generally ranging from zero to -10-degrees close-in and from -10 to -20-degrees in areas farther away from Lake Michigan where cloud cover is thinner. Note the Wind Chill Advisory (light-blue-shaded areas) calling for -15 to -25-degree wind chills this morning in west-central and central Illinois and central Indiana.

Regional weather radar…

Wind chills…