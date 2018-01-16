Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Temps begin to slowly climb
-
A cold few days and then temps slowly climb
-
Temps in 30s, occasional light snow
-
Warm-up continues, colder temps return later in week
-
Thaw continues next 3 days before temps crash
-
Bitter cold temps continue
-
-
Temps in teens to follow Christmas Eve snowfall
-
Cloudy skies, cold temps, flurries later in week
-
Significant drop in temps coming as cold returns
-
Snow, temps in 30s coming this weekend
-
Snow will end the weekend then a warm up slowly builds
-
-
Clear skies, temps in 60s this week
-
Sunny skies, temps in 50s on Wednesday
-
Cloudy evening, cold temps mid-week