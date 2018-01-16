‘Sullivan’ peers into lives of immigrant-rich soccer team from Rogers Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new documentary tells the story of a local high school soccer team made up from refugees around the world.

Brooklyn-based filmmaker Anthony Pellino directed the six minute documentary about a group of immigrants - 14 players from 13 different countries - who comprised the soccer team at Sullivan High School in Rogers Park. The team won a Regional championship in 2016.

Pellino says he read an article in the Chicago Tribune about the team, and that inspired him to tell their story. You can watch his piece here.

