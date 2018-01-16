Suburban man carjacked at gunpoint while cleaning snow off car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. -- A suburban man was carjacked Tuesday morning while he was cleaning snow off his girlfriend’s car.

According to police, the man was cleaning snow off the 2017 Hyundai Tuscon while it was warming up on Pleasant Street in Oak Park, Ill., around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. He was getting ready to take his daughter to school.

The victim heard a car door shut and looked up to see a man with a hood drawn and wearing a ski mask holding a gun and walking toward him, police said. As the victim backed up, a second man entered the car and drove away.

The man who was holding the gun then ran to waiting car and left the scene.

Police said neither suspect said anything to the victim or to each other.

The victim said his phone and keys were in the car.

The investigation is ongoing.