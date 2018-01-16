Snow, slippery roads and excessive cold descend on Chicago-area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. --January is bringing more cold and snowy weather to the Chicago area.

Areas closest to Lake Michigan were getting more snow than places inland.

Residents in the far northern suburbs of Lake County were hardest hit.

The snow started to taper off by late Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 a.m. for Porter County, IN. Plan on lake effect snow creating slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. Total snow accumulations of 2-6" are expected with highest amounts in the northeast part of the county.