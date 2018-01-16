Midday Fix: The Spice Diet with Chef Judson Todd Allen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Judson Todd Allen

www.JudsonToddAllen and www.TheSpiceDiet.com

Event:

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 7:00 p.m.

Anderson's Bookshop La Grange

26 S La Grange Rd

La Grange, IL 60525

Recipes:

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER BITES

Serves: 2 to 4

Serving size: ó cup

Calories per serving: 175

Cauliflower Bites are golden nuggets of flavor, and they look great on a plate as a side. I suggest you make extra, because they are very satisfying to snack on.

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup oat flour or almond flour

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 large head cauliflower, cut into small florets

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a zip-top bag, combine the oat flour, chives, and dill.

Put the vinegar and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large bowl and whisk until combined. Add the cauliflower and toss to coat. To intensify the flavor,

marinate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Transfer the cauliflower florets to the zip-top bag and shake to coat.

Place the florets on the lined baking sheet. Drizzle the cauliflower with the remaining olive oil.

Bake for 15 minutes, turn the florets, and bake for another 15 minutes.

The cauliflower bites are done when they are crispy and golden in color.

SWEET-AND-SOUR DILL PICKLE CASHEWS

Serves: 16

Serving size: 18 cashews

Calories per serving: 157

These spiced cashews are one of my favorite snacks. The Sour Dill Pickle Spice Blend complements the delicate sweetness of the nuts. Cashews are not

a waste of calories. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and have many health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and contributing to heart health.

Keep in mind that an ounce of cashews—that’s eighteen medium-size cashews—has 157 calories, so although they are nutritious, you should watch

your portions. You can put 1­ounce portions into bags or reusable containers to keep yourself from overindulging. They are so delicious, you might find it

hard to stop eating them.

You can use the spice blends in chapter 11 with any nuts you like. Play around. I love Jamaican Jerk Macadamia Nuts— but remember that macadamia nuts are high in calories, so limit your portion to 12 nuts. Just coat the nuts lightly with oil, spread them out on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, and sprinkle with your choice of seasoning.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon Sour Dill Pickle Spice Blend

2 cups raw unsalted cashews

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix the honey, lime juice, olive oil, and Sour Dill Pickle Spice Blend together. Add the nuts and coat them fully.

Spread the nuts on the lined baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Nuts can be stored in an air - tight container in the pantry for 6 to 9 months, in the refrigerator away from strong smelling food up to a year, and in the freezer for 2 years.

SOUR DILL PICKLE SPICE BLEND

Yield: about 1⁄3 cup

Dill and lemon is a familiar combination, and the garlic in this blend adds another layer of flavor. I use it on salmon and delicate fish like sole or flounder. This blend is not overpowering. It’s great in a broth - based soup. It also pairs well with shellfish.

INSTRUCTIONS:

2 tablespoons dried dill

3 tablespoons lemon pepper

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all the ingredients in an airtight container and store in a cool, dry place away from heat and light.