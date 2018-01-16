Matt Abbatacola makes his first appearance on Sports Feed Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's a voice familiar to sports fans in town from his days at 670 The Score.

While he's stepped away from the day-to-day sports coverage, he's still keeping tabs on what's going on in Chicago sports and continues his broadcasting on the AFDE Show.

On Tuesday night, he made his first appearance on Sports Feed - and he had plenty to talk about when it came to the city's sports. From the Bulls' recent surge and the future of Nikola Mirotic to the Cubs' prospects for 2018 to the Bears' under new head coach Matt Nagy, he had three segments to chat with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch Matt's discussion on a variety of topics in the videos above or below.