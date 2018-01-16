Lunchbreak: Apple brandy braised pork shanks

Dimitri Kallianis – Owner of The Shanty Restaurant & Founder of Lonely Olive Tree Organics Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Shanty Restaurant

38985 North U.S. Highway 41

Wadsworth, Illinois 60083

http://www.theshantyrestaurant.com

http://www.thelonelyolivetree.com/

Recipe:

Braised Apple Brandy Pork Shanks Recipe

(Liquid quantity makes 24 pork shanks)

Step 1: Braising Liquid:

Whole carrots (2)

Red onions peels (from 3 onions)

Apple Juice (16 ounces)

Korbel Brandy (8 ounces)

Apple Cider Vinegar (8 ounces)

Granulated Sugar (2 ounces/ 4 T or ¼ cup)

Sea Salt (2 ounces/4 T or ¼ cup)

Cinnamon (3 ounces/6 T)

Curry Powder (3 ounces/6 T)

Black Pepper (2 ounces/4 T or ¼ cup)

Bay Leaves (6 leaves)

Brandy Soaked Cranberries (8 ounces/1 cup)

Corn Starch Slurry (thicken as needed)

-Put all ingredients into a large braising pan – after you first lightly sear the shanks in the same pan.

Step 2: Lightly Sear Raw Pork Shanks and Braise:

Lightly sear pork shanks in olive oil, add all other ingredients for the braising liquid and braise for 6 hours at 250 degrees.

Step 3: Remove Pork Shanks From Braising Pan:

Remove pork shanks from braising pan and reduce liquid. After the pork is very tender, the pan is removed from the oven and the shanks are seared again with the juice from the pan in a skillet which reduced the juice into a sauce.

The meat falls right off the bone when eating.

Step 4: Sauté Brussels sprouts

Sauté about ½ a cup of Brussels sprouts (per plate) with olive oil, 2 T shallots (diced), 2 T smoked bacon and 2 T aged balsamic vinegar.

Pickle Brussels sprouts in salt water (which I will have pre-done.) Saute with olive oil. Saute diced shallots. Add diced cooked smoked bacon. Add aged balsamic reduction.

Step 5: Plate And Garnish Pork Shanks

Plate Brussels sprouts, plate pork shanks, top pork shanks with apple brandy sauce and garnish with shaved green onion.