‘She’s here!’ Kanye and Kim Kardashian West welcome baby girl

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye have welcomed a healthy baby girl.

Their third child, via surrogate, was born Monday at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz, according to a post titled ‘She’s Here!’ on Kardashian West’s website.

Doctors had warned Kardashian West about the health risks of becoming pregnant because she suffers from placenta accreta — a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching during birth. So the family hired a surrogate.

The website post reads:

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The two are are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.