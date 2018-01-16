Improving Bulls host Warriors Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Golden St. will be at the United Center for their one and only appearance of the season Wednesday night. The Bulls were in a much different spot the last time they played the Warriors. The Bulls lost at Golden St. by 49 points on November 24th, part of their 3-20 start to the season, since then, Niko Mirotic and Zach LaVine have returned to the Bulls line-up and they've won 14 of their last 21 games.

Golden St. comes in with the league's best record and has won their last 13 road games. Zach LaVine and Fred Hoiberg know the Warriors present a unique and daunting challenge.