Snow, icy conditions cause mess on I-94 in NW Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — All lanes are back open on westbound Interstate 94 after a jackknifed semi.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a jackknifed semi was blocking all lanes on WB I-94 at the 29 mile marker.

This is the scene Trooper Scherer is at, handling a jackknifed semi I-94 WB 29 MM. Roadway remains blocked. pic.twitter.com/MfaZXgFlEO — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 16, 2018

But Indiana State Police report that all lanes are back open — and all other crashes and rollovers have been cleared.

All lanes west bound on I-94 are open. The semi at the 29 mile marker has been moved to left shoulder. All other crashes have been cleared. — Ann Wojas (@ISPLowell) January 16, 2018

This is the scene I-94 28.4 mm at the rollover crash. Photo courtesy of Trooper Wolfe. pic.twitter.com/8VxcWSEtis — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 16, 2018

The bridge on NB I-65 at the 205 mile marker is said to be frozen and very slick. Proceed with caution in this area.

I-65 NB 205 mm. The bridge has frozen and is very slick. Already one semi crash. Use caution! — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 16, 2018

Authorities say not to contact Indiana State Police or local agencies for road or weather updates. Instead, please dial 5-1-1 from mobile cells or (800) 261-7623.

Road/Weather Conditions- please do not contact ISP or local agencies for road/weather updates. Please dial 511 from mobile cells or 1-800-261-7623. Calling the police depts ties up phone lines when they need to remain available for emergency calls. Thank you. — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 16, 2018

