× Governor believes KKK leader is racist, Rauner campaign says

CHICAGO — Governor Bruce Rauner went on the record calling former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke a racist.

The governor faced criticism after refusing to take that stand on WVON Radio on Martin Luther King Day.

The hosts had asked the governor if he thinks President Donald Trump is racist.

The governor said the president’s immigration remarks have no place in political conversation.

When asked if Duke is a racist, he deflected again.

On Tuesday, Rauner’s campaign clarified that the governor “believes that David Duke is a racist.”

“As he stated in his interview yesterday, the governor is working to bring all Illinoisans together to overcome the racism that exists in our society,” the campaign said.