Former Lake County sheriff to be sentenced in towing scheme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A former sheriff in Northwest Indiana will be sentenced today for his role in a bribery scheme.

The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. when John Buncich could learn whether he'll spend the rest of his life in prison.

The former Lake County sheriff was convicted on corruption charges back in August, but he has remained free on bond.

During a two week long trial, jurors heard about Buncich accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from tow truck companies, in exchange for getting lucrative business from the county.

Attorneys for the 72-year-old former sheriff had tried to argue that Buncich was set up by the FBI, and that the money exchanges were campaign contributions and not bribes.

But, a jury of 12 wasn't convinced.

For today's sentencing, prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 15-to 20-years for Buncich.

The defense will argue for no more than a five year sentence.

The judge on the case is known for being tough on corrupt politicians.

Prosecutors have already asked Judge James Moody to have Buncich begin serving his time immediately.