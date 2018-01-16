Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in US

DETROIT — A man who lived in Michigan for almost 30 years has been deported.

Jorge Garcia was surrounded by his wife and two children shortly before he boarded a plane to Mexico Monday.

Garcia’s wife Cindy says their family got some bad legal help and it set them back. They have been working on finding him a path to citizenship for the last 13 years.

They recently checked in with immigration services, and that’s when they were told he had to leave.

“Yes, he was brought here at 10 years old and yes, he entered the country illegally, but he has no criminal record… he deserves to be here in a country that he’s known — not Mexico,” Cindy said.