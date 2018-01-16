× Chicago goes 5 days without a fatal shooting

CHICAGO – For the first since March 2017, the city has gone five days without a fatal shooting, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago’s last fatal shooting was on Jan. 11, when a 33-year-old was killed and a 26-year-old was wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood.

The two men were getting into a car in the 5300 block of West Race when they heard gunfire and were shot, according to officials.

The 33-year-old was taken the Stroger Hospital where he died.

The last time the city went five days without a fatal shooting was between Feb. 26 and March 6, 2017, when the city reached eight days without a shooting death, the Sun-Times reports.