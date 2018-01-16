× Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford could miss the rest of the season with ‘vertigo-like symptoms’: Reports

CHICAGO – Since December 23rd, the night before the Blackhawks’ Christmas break, not much has been seen from the team’s top goalie.

Corey Crawford went on Injured Reserve for a second time the following and has been there since with an upper body injury, with little information being dispensed on his injury since.

Perhaps a bit of clarity has come on Tuesday night via a report for the Chicago Sun Times, and it’s not great for Blackhawks’ fans.

Sources: Blackhawks fear Corey Crawford could miss the rest of the season with vertigo-like symptoms. Story: https://t.co/SBQP2JIyTw pic.twitter.com/uvGDitkpFh — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 17, 2018

According to reporter Mark Lazerus, Crawford is dealing with Vertigo-like symptoms and could be out for the rest of the season. The Blackhawks have yet to confirm the report.

Before his second stop on IR, Crawford was enjoying another incredible season in the net for the Blackhawks, posting a 16-9-2 record with a 2.27 goals against average. Perhaps there were signs that sometime was wrong in his final two starts before going out with the injury, as he allowed four goals to the Stars in a loss in Dallas on December 21st then three scores in the first period against the Devils two days later.

In the previous games in December, Crawford hadn’t allowed more than two goals in five contests. The goalie had two shutouts in early November.

In his 11th season with the Blackhawks, Crawford has a career 230-124 record with a 2.37 goals against average.