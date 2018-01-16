Aldi looking to fill over 100 positions in Chicago-area
CHICAGO — Aldi is hosting hiring events at 63 stores in the Chicago-area Tuesday.
The company is looking to fill more than 100 positions in south Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.
Pay starts at $12 per hour for a store associate and goes up to $94,000 per year for a store manager.
The hiring events are taking place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these 63 locations:
Illinois:
18901 S. Halsted Street, Glenwood
7345 S. State Street, Chicago
4501 Pulaski, Chicago
4630 W. Cermak Road, Cicero
7802 S Harlem Ave., Bridgeview
5629 W. Fillmore St., Chicago
527 W. 14th St., Chicago Heights
11340 S. Cicero Ave., Alsip
12215 Western Avenue, Blue Island
10532 S. Indianapolis Ave., Chicago
2000 Harlem Ave., North Riverside
4934 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago
3030 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago
9640 S Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge
1490 Torrence Avenue, Calumet City
3500 West 183rd. St., Hazel Crest
3602 Ridge Road, Lansing
1051 E. 162nd Street, South Holland
1508 W. 47th Street, Chicago
15441 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest
5501 S. Harlem, Chicago
12050 S. Pulaski Rd., Alsip
9930 Joliet Road, Countryside
1739 West Cermak Rd., Chicago
6621 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago
3231 W. 87th St., Evergreen Park
7627 S. Ashland Avenue, Chicago
14529 S. Western Avenue, Dixmoor
7020 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park
7800 South Chicago Ave., Chicago
8333 South Cicero Ave., Chicago
13085 S. Ashland Avenue, Calumet Park
7235 39th Street, Lyons
8500 S. Holland Road, Chicago
620 W. 63rd St., Chicago
6025 S. Western Ave., Chicago
2333 E. 95th St., Chicago
821 W. 115th Street, Chicago
2541 W. 95th Street, Evergreen Park
Indiana:
210 W. Douglas Road, Mishawaka
2036 Lincolnway East, Goshen
2815 County Home Road, Goshen
2170 North Oak Drive, Plymouth
5761 U.S. Highway 6, Portage
4415 Calumet Avenue, Hammond
6518 Columbia Ave., Hammond
795 Deer Creek Dr., Schererville
2810 Emerson Dr., Elkhart
845 N. Superior Drive, Crown Point
3311 Grant Street, Gary
9921 Earl Drive St., John
1806 North Wayne Street, Angola
2906 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso
945 N. Parker St., Warsaw
1234 W. State Rd. 2, LaPorte
7925 Indianapolis Ave., Hammond
5995 W. Ridge Road, Gary
3502 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend
5102 Franklin Street, Michigan City
10 W. 81st Avenue, Merrillville
1720 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell