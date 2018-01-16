× Aldi looking to fill over 100 positions in Chicago-area

CHICAGO — Aldi is hosting hiring events at 63 stores in the Chicago-area Tuesday.

The company is looking to fill more than 100 positions in south Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

Pay starts at $12 per hour for a store associate and goes up to $94,000 per year for a store manager.

The hiring events are taking place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these 63 locations:

Illinois:

18901 S. Halsted Street, Glenwood

7345 S. State Street, Chicago

4501 Pulaski, Chicago

4630 W. Cermak Road, Cicero

7802 S Harlem Ave., Bridgeview

5629 W. Fillmore St., Chicago

527 W. 14th St., Chicago Heights

11340 S. Cicero Ave., Alsip

12215 Western Avenue, Blue Island

10532 S. Indianapolis Ave., Chicago

2000 Harlem Ave., North Riverside

4934 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago

3030 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago

9640 S Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge

1490 Torrence Avenue, Calumet City

3500 West 183rd. St., Hazel Crest

3602 Ridge Road, Lansing

1051 E. 162nd Street, South Holland

1508 W. 47th Street, Chicago

15441 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest

5501 S. Harlem, Chicago

12050 S. Pulaski Rd., Alsip

9930 Joliet Road, Countryside

1739 West Cermak Rd., Chicago

6621 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago

3231 W. 87th St., Evergreen Park

7627 S. Ashland Avenue, Chicago

14529 S. Western Avenue, Dixmoor

7020 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park

7800 South Chicago Ave., Chicago

8333 South Cicero Ave., Chicago

13085 S. Ashland Avenue, Calumet Park

7235 39th Street, Lyons

8500 S. Holland Road, Chicago

620 W. 63rd St., Chicago

6025 S. Western Ave., Chicago

2333 E. 95th St., Chicago

821 W. 115th Street, Chicago

2541 W. 95th Street, Evergreen Park

Indiana:

210 W. Douglas Road, Mishawaka

2036 Lincolnway East, Goshen

2815 County Home Road, Goshen

2170 North Oak Drive, Plymouth

5761 U.S. Highway 6, Portage

4415 Calumet Avenue, Hammond

6518 Columbia Ave., Hammond

795 Deer Creek Dr., Schererville

2810 Emerson Dr., Elkhart

845 N. Superior Drive, Crown Point

3311 Grant Street, Gary

9921 Earl Drive St., John

1806 North Wayne Street, Angola

2906 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso

945 N. Parker St., Warsaw

1234 W. State Rd. 2, LaPorte

7925 Indianapolis Ave., Hammond

5995 W. Ridge Road, Gary

3502 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend

5102 Franklin Street, Michigan City

10 W. 81st Avenue, Merrillville

1720 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell