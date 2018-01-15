Woman attacked in DuPage County home; Police seek suspect

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. – Authorities in DuPage County are searching for a suspect who broke into a home and attacked a woman.

Police say the suspect broke into a home near Ethel Street and Hickory Lane around 5 a.m. Monday.

The suspect is described as a male black with light skin, 30-40 years old and wearing denim pants.

The suspect ran through yards west of Ethel Street toward Center Ave.

The DuPage County’s Sheriff are asking for anyone with any information to contact them. Residents in the area are asked to check their yards for anything the suspect may have dropped. Also, anyone with a home surveillance system is urged to check the footage.

You can contact the sheriff’s office at 630-407-2400 with any information.