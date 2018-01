A young fan of Stranger Things may be in the running for best senior pictures of all time.

Damaris Fregoso reached out to the show’s star, David Harbour, and asked him how many retweets it would take for him to pose in her senior photo with her.

He said 25,000 then asked that he wear a school sweatshirt and hold a trombone.

25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone. https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

Damaris held up her end of the bargain.

And so did Harbour.

Damaris also posted some behind the scene shots of the photo shoot: