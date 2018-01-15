Stranger gives boots off his feet to man in need on Red Line, witness says

CHICAGO — A woman’s heartwarming Facebook post went viral after she said she witnessed a stranger take a pair of winter boots off his feet and hand them to an apparently homeless man as they rode on the Red Line last week.

Jessica Bell posted on Facebook Friday, Jan. 12 that while she was riding the Red Line home from work, she saw a man who appeared to be homeless wearing “tattered gym shoes” and several pairs of socks in an attempt to keep his feet warm. Judging by her description, his footwear was not suited for a Chicago winter.

Then without prompting, Bell said a younger man sitting nearby took a pair of “expensive” black snow boots off his feet, and handed them to the man, along with a fresh pair of socks pulled from a suitcase.

“The young man puts on a spare pair of shoes from the suitcase. These shoes are nice too, but not as nice as the boots. They would have fit the old man just as well, but they were not what this old man needed,” Bell writes. “He tells the old man to try and clean his feet and to make sure he changes into the new socks as soon as he can and then the young man gets off at 87th.”

Bell writes she was “floored” at witnessing such an act of kindness.

“I love that in a time and place where hate and apathy are rampant, quiet compassion appears without warning,” Bell writes.

As of writing, WGN has not yet identified the men mentioned in the story, or confirmed Bell’s account.

You can read Bell’s detailed description of what transpired in the Facebook post below.