Snowy day in Chicagoland – now cold temps settle in

It was a snowy day in the Chicago area. And a snowy day off, for many.

Snow fell throughout the day leaving anywhere from 1 – 4 inches in parts of Chicagoland.

Snowfall totals for local climate sites as of 6 pm. Light, fluffy snow continuing this evening. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/5kiZA24nW7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 16, 2018

Accumulating snow showers will continue over northeast Illinois Monday night, gradually shifting into northwest Indiana before ending later Tuesday night.

Lake-effect snow showers will likely shift into northwest Indiana Tuesday impacting Lake and Porter counties where additional accumulations may occur, especially in Porter County where a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for Tuesday-Tuesday night.

And cold temps will follow today’s snow.

Cold Arctic-source air will cycle into our area during the next 24 to 48 hours, compromised by the cloud cover and snow showers. Close-in areas including Chicago will probably experience wind chills near or just below zero Tuesday morning, while areas away from the lake, say the Fox River Valley west and south of Interstate-80 with less cloudiness will see wind chills on the order of -10 to -20-degrees late tonight and Tuesday morning.