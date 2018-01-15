Police searching for suspects in Bucktown armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for the armed robbery suspects targeting women in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department issued a community alert in the neighborhood after three similar armed robberies happened Friday during a two-hour stretch in the middle of the day.

Chicago police released video of one of the suspects robbing a woman on North Honore Street around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. In the video, a man is seen walking toward a woman, grabbing her belongings and then walking down an alley toward his get-away car with a gun in his hand

Police said the suspect used a semiautomatic handgun, a silver four-door Chevrolet Impala and only targets women.

Police said two similar incidents happened Friday at the following times and locations:

1600 block of North Leavitt Street, approximately 12:45 pm.

2100 block of West Caton Street, approximately 11:09 a.m.

Women in the neighborhood said they’ll be more aware of their surroundings. Meanwhile, with the suspects still on the streets, residents said they hope the fact that he was caught on camera means he’ll soon be caught by police.

Police said anyone who recognized the man should contact police at 312-744-8263.