Person in custody after woman killed, girl wounded in North Riverside mall shooting

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. – A person is in custody after a shooting at a suburban mall left one woman dead and a teen girl injured.

North Riverside police said the shooting suspect is in custody.

They did not release any other details.

Maria Ruiz, 42, died after being shot at North Riverside Mall, 7507 Cermak Road, around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A 14-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting. She is expected to survive.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Ruiz’s funeral arrangements. It has raised over $17,500.