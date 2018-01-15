Lunchbreak: Chicken Katsu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ian Davis

Band of Bohemia

4710 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

(773)- 271- 4710

http://www.bandofbohemia.com/

Chicken Katsu - Serves 4 ppl

Ingredient List

4 pc of boneless chicken breast pounded thinly

3 cups all purpose flour

5 egg yolks lightly beaten

1 tsp togarashi

1 cup ground panko

2 cups whole panko

1 cup kosher salt

3 gallons of canola fry oil

Step 1: Dredge chicken in flour and shake off the excess.

Step 2: Dip chicken in egg wash.

Step 3: Dredge chicken in panko mix (2 cups whole panko, 1 cup ground panko, 1 tsp togarashi). Coat the

chicken thoroughly in breading.

Step 4: Take the breaded chicken and drop it in a pot fryer at 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes until golden brown and cooked threw. Season lightly with salt.

Rice

2 cups sushi rice

3 cups water

Step 1: Rinse the rice in a strainer until the water runs clear.

Step 2: Combine with water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 20 minutes.

Step 3: Rice should be tender and water should be absorbed.

Broccoli

1 head broccoli

4 qts water

1 /2 cup of kosher salt

Step 1: Break down broccoli to small florets.

Step 2: Place broccoli in pot of salted boiling water till tender.

Step 3: Strain water off and mix with cooked rice.

Tonkasu Sauce

1/3 cup ketchup

2/3 oyster sauce

2 TBS Worcestershire sauce

1 TBS white soy sauce

1 TBS mirin

1 TBS sugar

1 TSP red yuzu kosho

1 cup pineapple juice

1/4 TSP garlic powder

Directions: Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Plate: Rice, Broccoli, Sauce, then Chicken