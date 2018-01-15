Lunchbreak: Chicken Katsu

Band of Bohemia
4710 N. Ravenswood Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640
(773)- 271- 4710
Chicken Katsu - Serves 4 ppl
Ingredient List
4 pc of boneless chicken breast pounded thinly
3 cups all purpose flour
5 egg yolks lightly beaten
1 tsp togarashi
1 cup ground panko
2 cups whole panko
1 cup kosher salt
3 gallons of canola fry oil
Step 1: Dredge chicken in flour and shake off the excess.
Step 2: Dip chicken in egg wash.
Step 3: Dredge chicken in panko mix (2 cups whole panko, 1 cup ground panko, 1 tsp togarashi). Coat the
chicken thoroughly in breading.
Step 4: Take the breaded chicken and drop it in a pot fryer at 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes until golden brown and cooked threw. Season lightly with salt.
Rice
2 cups sushi rice
3 cups water
Step 1: Rinse the rice in a strainer until the water runs clear.
Step 2: Combine with water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Rice should be tender and water should be absorbed.
Broccoli
1 head broccoli
4 qts water
1 /2 cup of kosher salt
Step 1: Break down broccoli to small florets.
Step 2: Place broccoli in pot of salted boiling water till tender.
Step 3: Strain water off and mix with cooked rice.
Tonkasu Sauce
1/3 cup ketchup
2/3 oyster sauce
2 TBS Worcestershire sauce
1 TBS white soy sauce
1 TBS mirin
1 TBS sugar
1 TSP red yuzu kosho
1 cup pineapple juice
1/4 TSP garlic powder
Directions: Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
Plate: Rice, Broccoli, Sauce, then Chicken