× GoFundMe campaign raises over $17.5K for mother fatally shot outside North Riverside Mall

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $17,500 for the woman who was shot and killed outside a suburban mall.

Maria Ruiz, 42, died after being shot at North Riverside Mall, 7507 Cermak Road, around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A 14-year-old girl was injured in the shooting. She is expected to survive.

Police are seeking a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

The GoFundMe was created by Ruiz’s 19-year-old son, Jose Noel.

Donations will go toward Ruiz’s funeral.