GoFundMe campaign raises over $17.5K for mother fatally shot outside North Riverside Mall
RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $17,500 for the woman who was shot and killed outside a suburban mall.
Maria Ruiz, 42, died after being shot at North Riverside Mall, 7507 Cermak Road, around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
A 14-year-old girl was injured in the shooting. She is expected to survive.
Police are seeking a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.
The GoFundMe was created by Ruiz’s 19-year-old son, Jose Noel.
Donations will go toward Ruiz’s funeral.
41.850304 -87.803547