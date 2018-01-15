Dramatic footage from helmet cam shows firefighter catching child

ATLANTA – Newly released helmet cam video shows firefighter catching child thrown from a third-story balcony in fire in Atlanta area.

CBS 46 in Atlanta reports the two-alarm fire broke out one week ago.

The video shows firefighters tossing a child that was trapped on the balcony to a waiting firefighter below.

“We don’t go down to the fire academy and during our training utilize make shift mannequins and toss them out of a window at will just to see if our firefighters are going to make the catch,” Captain Eric Jackson told CBS 46. “We’re a brotherhood, we’re a sisterhood and so we depend on each other and a lot of times that dependency comes at an instant so we have to be ready, we have to be able and willing enough to accept what’s coming at us.”