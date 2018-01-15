“Crashing” Star Pete Holmes Critiques Hoover’s Joke!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crashing Season 2, Sundays on HBO at 9:30PM

The series draws on Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of stand-up comedy.

With the help of Ali, a fellow rising comic, Pete explores the alternative comedy scene, a world of comedy nerds, apartment shows and no-drink minimums, where he begins to thrive. As he continues to lean on the hospitality of comedy greats, Pete explores all types of comedy, from benefit shows to the college market to roast battles. These diverse encounters test his enthusiasm and optimism, but also promise to make him a better comedian as he tries to survive the competitive world of New York stand-up.