LIST: Chicago museums offer free admission, special events for MLK Day

CHICAGO — Several museums in Chicago are honoring Martin Luther King with free admission to Illinois residents today.

Hours and special events are as follows:

Adler Planetarium: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Art Institute of Chicago: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

–King Day Festival: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. , Ryan Learning Center

Chicago Children’s Museum: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

–What Does It Mean, Dr. King? : 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Chicago History Museum: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

-The MLK Project: The Fight for Civil Rights, 10:30 a.m.

-Precious Lord: A Tribune to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 12:30 p.m.

-“I Have a Dream” Speech (reenactment), 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

-Martin Luther King Jr.’s Speech at Chicago Freedom Movement rally (reenactment), 3:15 p.m.

The DuSable Museum of African American History:

–The Dream: 50 Years Later: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Price: $5

The Field Museum: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Museum of Science and Industry: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

–Black Creativity Family Day

Shedd Aquarium: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.