× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Miami

* The Heat extended their winning streak to seven games with a 97-79 victory over the Bucks on Sunday. It is the longest winning streak for Miami since taking 13 straight from January 17 – February 10, 2017.

* The Bulls took their second straight with a 107-105 win against the Pistons on Saturday. It is the first time Chicago has won back-to-back games by three points or fewer since March 29-31, 2016.

* Miami has won six of eight from Chicago, including each of the last three. The Bulls have topped 100+ points only twice in those last eight meetings, while the Heat have done so six out of eight times.

* Goran Dragic scored a game-high 25 points in Sunday’s win over Milwaukee. Dragic has now scored 20+ points in three consecutive games for the second time this season (November 22-26).

* Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 19 points in the win over Detroit. Markkanen has led Chicago in scoring a team-high 10 times this season, tied with Kyle Kuzma for second among rookies behind Donovan Mitchell with 19.

* Hassan Whiteside recorded his fourth consecutive double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. It is the longest string of double-doubles for Whiteside since a run of nine from March 31 – November 1, 2017.