Andrea Hangst recaps a memorable NFL Divisional Playoff weekend on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - This was a weekend that featured a 'where were you moment,' the rise of the Jaguars, Blake Bortels, Nick Foles, and the continuation of the Patriots dominance.

It was a NFL Divisional Weekend with plenty to watch and a moment that will live forever in the league's playoff history.

NFL writer Andrea Hangst discussed it all, from the "Minneapolis Miracle" that put the Vikings into the NFC Championship to upstart Jacksonville's latest trip to Foxborough for a shot at their first Super Bowl, on Monday's Sports Feed. She discussed those games along with the changes made by the Bears last week with Josh Frydman Monday on CLTV.

