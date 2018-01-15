Alex Aiono visits WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breakout Youtube star Alex Aiono stopped by the station today, following his sold out tour stop at Lincoln Hall here in Chicago.

At 21 years old the singer, multi-instrumentalist, dancer, actor, has a digital fan base of over 12 million active followers and subscribers. Alex averages a million views per day on his YouTube channel but the most impressive is how engaged his fans are with every song, image and post, finding refuge in his energy.

He performed for us live in studio, then caught up with WGN Entertainment reporter Dean Richards who asked him about his climb to fame and how he's using his story to inspire the next generation of music stars!