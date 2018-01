× 3 men shot on South Side, police say

CHICAGO – Three men were injured after a shooting on the city’s South Side on Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened Monday evening near 42nd and Michigan Avenue.

The fire department said a 24-year-old was shot in the leg. A 17-year-old was hit in the arm and a 26-year-old was shot in the hand.

All of the men are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.