’20 minutes of panic and crying’: Chicago couple stuck in Hawaii describes missile scare

HONOLULU - A Chicago couple in Hawaii gave WGN a first-hand account of what it was like when they thought Hawaii was under attack.

Amanda Wolff and Myles Hayes are from Lincoln Square.

They were vacationing in Hawaii and were supposed to already be back in Chicago, but Amanda went into early labor.

She's now in a hospital on bed rest, until she delivers her baby next month.

When the emergency alert went off, the hospital moved everyone to the basement.

"It was about 20 minutes of panic and crying," Wolff said.

"I, on the other hand, immediately texted goodbyes to my family, which put my family into a panic," Hayes said. "But it was a 20, 30 minute period of we didn't know what was going to happen.

This is the couples first child. Because Amanda went into early labor and can't be moved, the couple hasn't worked since the beginning of January.

Their families have set up a go GoFundMe page here.