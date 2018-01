× 2 injured after shooting inside home in McHenry

MCHENRY, Ill. — A shooting left two people injured in northwest suburban McHenry.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Monday to the 5100 block of Home Avenue.

A man and a women were found shot inside a home.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

There is no word on the victims’ conditions or if anyone is in custody.