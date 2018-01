× 2 buildings damaged after boiler explosion on SW Side

CHICAGO — Emergency workers are on the scene of a boiler explosion on the Southwest Side.

The blast happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday at an apartment building near 58th and Sawyer in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Two buildings were damaged.

No injuries have been reported but people living in 18 apartments have been displaced.

The Red Cross has been offering aid to residents. People’s Gas is investigating the cause.